More wine, please! Santa Barbara County Supervisors okay plan to create wine marketing organization

Santa Barbara County’s wine industry could soon be getting a boost after the county approved a proposal to create a new marketing organization.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors unanimously approved a plan to create a Wine Improvement District. Wine tasting facilities will pay a new tax of 1% of their gross sales revenues. It would generate an estimated $1.5 million dollars annually to promote the county's wine industry.

It would apply to all wine facilities in the county. The new tax will take effect April 1, and the wine district would be in place for five years.

