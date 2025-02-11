2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

More wine, please! Santa Barbara County Supervisors okay plan to create wine marketing organization

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 11, 2025 at 1:21 PM PST
Glasses of wine and a charcuterie board on a table outside.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU

New tax on wine sales would generate about $1.5 million annually to market wine region

Santa Barbara County’s wine industry could soon be getting a boost after the county approved a proposal to create a new marketing organization.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors unanimously approved a plan to create a Wine Improvement District. Wine tasting facilities will pay a new tax of 1% of their gross sales revenues. It would generate an estimated $1.5 million dollars annually to promote the county's wine industry.

It would apply to all wine facilities in the county. The new tax will take effect April 1, and the wine district would be in place for five years.
Tags
california coast newswine industrywine tastingcal coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco