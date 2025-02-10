2025
California Coast News

Ventura County's DA, Ventura County Assembly member join campaign to crack down on disaster looters

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 10, 2025 at 11:17 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Action prompted by issues with looting following Southern California's wildfires.

Some Ventura County officials are part an effort to create a new law to crack down on looting following disasters.

AB 469 would increase penalties for people who exploit emergencies for personal gain. It would also close some loopholes which can hinder prosecution.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, and Democratic Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin took part in a news conference with Los Angeles County officials to announce the legislation.

Dozens of looting arrests have been made in the wake of Southern California's Palisades and Eaton wildfires.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
