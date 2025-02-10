Ventura County's DA, Ventura County Assembly member join campaign to crack down on disaster looters

Some Ventura County officials are part an effort to create a new law to crack down on looting following disasters.

AB 469 would increase penalties for people who exploit emergencies for personal gain. It would also close some loopholes which can hinder prosecution.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, and Democratic Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin took part in a news conference with Los Angeles County officials to announce the legislation.

Dozens of looting arrests have been made in the wake of Southern California's Palisades and Eaton wildfires.