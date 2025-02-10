SpaceX launch from Central Coast set for Sunday bumped to Monday afternoon

You may be able to get a good view of a rocket launch set to take place from the Central Coast.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base originally planned for Sunday afternoon was bumped to 3:46 p.m. Monday. The payload is 23 communications satelites.

SpaceX officials say depending on atmospheric conditions, sonic booms from the launch may be heard in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura Counties.

The reusable first stage booster is set to land on a barge off the West Coast. When the booster lands back at the base, that can also generate sonic booms.