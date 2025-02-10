Potentially powerful storm on track to hit the Tri-Counties

What's predicted to be the biggest storm of the year so far remains on track to hit the Central and South Coasts this week.

The storm is expected to arrive Wednesday. The heaviest rainfall is predicted for Thursday afternoon, and evening. Rainfall amounts are expected to be in the 1-2" range on the coast and inland, with up to 4" in the foothills and mountains.

Santa Barbara County officials have told people in the Lake Fire burn zone north of the Santa Ynez Valley to remain alert for potential problems.

National Weather Service meteorologists say there is the potential for locally heavy rain which could cause issues in recent brush fire burn zones. They say some small creek, and urban street flooding is possible.