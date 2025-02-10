Being ready for disaster: Solvang holding town hall meeting to talk about emergency preparedness

Ventura County’s Mountain wildfire, and Southern California blazes have focused new attention on fire preparedness. The City of Solvang is looking at what’s being done, and what can be done to prepare the community for disasters.

"We want to hope for the best, but plan for the worst. The more we think about it ahead of time and take steps to prepare, the more we are ready," said Olivia Uribe Mutal, who is the City of Solvang’s Public Information Officer.

She talked about preparedness steps.

"It's really about emergency responders doing the groundwork, and neighbors coming together, protecting their neighborhood, creating fire safe communities, and then us taking steps as individuals to protect ourselves, and our homes," said Uribe Mutal.

While the theme of the community meeting is wildfire preparedness, the idea is to ready for all kinds of disasters, like fires, floods, and earthquakes.

The Town Hall is at 5:30 Tuesday night at Solvang City Hall. The city is hoping to get a federal grant to develop a comprehensive disaster plan.

