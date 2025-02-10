2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Being ready for disaster: Solvang holding town hall meeting to talk about emergency preparedness

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 10, 2025 at 12:30 PM PST
A car destroyed by the Mountain Fire in Camarillo last November.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
A car destroyed by the Mountain Fire in Camarillo last November.

Wildfire preparedness town hall set for 5:30 Tuesday night at Solvang City Hall

Ventura County’s Mountain wildfire, and Southern California blazes have focused new attention on fire preparedness. The City of Solvang is looking at what’s being done, and what can be done to prepare the community for disasters.

"We want to hope for the best, but plan for the worst. The more we think about it ahead of time and take steps to prepare, the more we are ready," said Olivia Uribe Mutal, who is the City of Solvang’s Public Information Officer.

She talked about preparedness steps.

"It's really about emergency responders doing the groundwork, and neighbors coming together, protecting their neighborhood, creating fire safe communities, and then us taking steps as individuals to protect ourselves, and our homes," said Uribe Mutal.

While the theme of the community meeting is wildfire preparedness, the idea is to ready for all kinds of disasters, like fires, floods, and earthquakes.

The Town Hall is at 5:30 Tuesday night at Solvang City Hall. The city is hoping to get a federal grant to develop a comprehensive disaster plan.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newswildfiresSolvangcity of solvangdisaster preparedness
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco