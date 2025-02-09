It's coming! What could be the biggest storm of the year so far is headed to the Tri-Counties

What’s expected to be the most powerful storm of the year is headed towards the Tri-Counties.

There’s still a lot up in the air about how powerful it will be, and exactly when it will arrive. But, it could bring 1-2” of rain to coastal and inland areas, and 2-4” in the foothills and mountains. The storm could be with us for a few days, from Wednesday into Friday.

The early computer models show the heaviest rainfall will be north of Point Conception. But, meteorologists say it will be another 24 hours before they can nail down the timing.

Santa Barbara County has issued a warning about the potential for flooding in areas impacted by the 38,000 acre Lake Fire, in the mountains north of the Santa Ynez Valley. The area is sparsely populated, and there are no evacuation orders at this time.