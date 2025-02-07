Second in pair of storms beings moderate rainfall to parts of the Tri-Counties

The second in a pair of storms to hit the Tri-Counties is wrapping up just in time for the weekend. It brought light showers to parts of the region, but more than an inch of rain to other areas.

In Ventura County, Thousand Oaks had .7" of rain, Ventura 1", Oxnard 1.2", and Ojai 1.2"

Santa Barbara County's totals were all over the place, with 1.3" in Santa Barbara, 1" in Goleta, .12" in Solvang. and .5" in Lompoc.

San Luis Obispo County got off light in the second storm, with .75" of rain in San Luis Obispo, and .4" in Pismo Beach.

The region will get a break from the rain for the weekend. Another storm system expected to arrive midweek could be the strongest of the season so far, with 1-2" of rain on the coast and inland, and up to 4" in the mountains.