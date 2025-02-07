2025
California Coast News

Second in pair of storms beings moderate rainfall to parts of the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 7, 2025 at 1:30 PM PST
Parts of the Tri-Counties got 1-2" of rain from the third in a series of storms.

Parts of the Tri-Counties got 1-2" of rain from the third in a series of storms.

No major storm related issues reported in the region. A potentially stronger storm could arrive around the middle of next week.

The second in a pair of storms to hit the Tri-Counties is wrapping up just in time for the weekend. It brought light showers to parts of the region, but more than an inch of rain to other areas.

In Ventura County, Thousand Oaks had .7" of rain, Ventura 1", Oxnard 1.2", and Ojai 1.2"

Santa Barbara County's totals were all over the place, with 1.3" in Santa Barbara, 1" in Goleta, .12" in Solvang. and .5" in Lompoc.

San Luis Obispo County got off light in the second storm, with .75" of rain in San Luis Obispo, and .4" in Pismo Beach.

The region will get a break from the rain for the weekend. Another storm system expected to arrive midweek could be the strongest of the season so far, with 1-2" of rain on the coast and inland, and up to 4" in the mountains.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco