DNA party! New study uses DNA to detect more than 11,000 unique species in the Channel Islands

A new research study is illustrating the amazing diversity of marine life in the Channel Islands.

The project by the nonprofit group Oceana detected more than 11,000 unique species in the islands. Oceana conducted a five day expedition in which they collected water samples at different ocean levels.

Then, they did DNA testing on the thousands of samples which were compared to a DNA database. The findings included the identification of 150 distinct species of fish.

About 20% of the more than 11,000 species identified didn’t have a match in the DNA marine library, which may mean some previously unknown species may be identified. The study is intended to give us a better understanding of the biodiversity in the Channel Islands.

Oceana is an ocean conservation advocacy group.

