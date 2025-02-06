2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura County congresswoman wants to take a bite out of dental care issues for veterans

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 6, 2025 at 7:14 PM PST
There is help for veterans in Santa Barbara at an event on Friday July 19
Sydney Rae
/
Unsplash

Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley of Westlake Village authors proposal to expand the number of veterans eligible for VA dental care.

Veterans deserve better medical care. That’s the idea behind a bill introduced by a Ventura County congresswoman, which seeks to extend dental coverage to all veterans enrolled in the VA healthcare system.

Current laws limit coverage to certain categories of veterans, like those who are former POW’s, who are homeless, or are considered to be 100% disabled. It’s also available to veterans when its connected to service related injuries.

According to VA statistics, only about 530,000 of its 8.3 million enrollees are eligible for its dental care services.

Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley of Westlake Village has introduced a bill that would remove the restrictions, and expand the car to all eight million plus veterans in the system. She’s introduced similar legislation before, but it failed to get enough traction to make it through Congress.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsveteransVAdental
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco