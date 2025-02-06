Ventura County congresswoman wants to take a bite out of dental care issues for veterans

Veterans deserve better medical care. That’s the idea behind a bill introduced by a Ventura County congresswoman, which seeks to extend dental coverage to all veterans enrolled in the VA healthcare system.

Current laws limit coverage to certain categories of veterans, like those who are former POW’s, who are homeless, or are considered to be 100% disabled. It’s also available to veterans when its connected to service related injuries.

According to VA statistics, only about 530,000 of its 8.3 million enrollees are eligible for its dental care services.

Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley of Westlake Village has introduced a bill that would remove the restrictions, and expand the car to all eight million plus veterans in the system. She’s introduced similar legislation before, but it failed to get enough traction to make it through Congress.