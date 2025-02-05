2025
Ventura County university to offer advanced degree in healthcare administration

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 5, 2025 at 2:34 PM PST
Cal State Channel Islands

Cal State Channel Islands officials say Master of Healthcare Administration degree is response to the growing demands for medical care.

A South Coast university is offering a new master’s degree for people in the health care field.

Cal State Channel Islands is adding a Master’s Degree in Health Care Administration. It’s an online program, and is targeted towards working professionals.

CSUCI officials say with the proportion of older adults growing, there is a greater need for health care programs, and services.

The program requires students to take two or three eight week long classes at a time. Students who complete the courses can get their MHA in two years. Classes for the new degree offering will begin for the first time this fall.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
