Ventura County university to offer advanced degree in healthcare administration

A South Coast university is offering a new master’s degree for people in the health care field.

Cal State Channel Islands is adding a Master’s Degree in Health Care Administration. It’s an online program, and is targeted towards working professionals.

CSUCI officials say with the proportion of older adults growing, there is a greater need for health care programs, and services.

The program requires students to take two or three eight week long classes at a time. Students who complete the courses can get their MHA in two years. Classes for the new degree offering will begin for the first time this fall.