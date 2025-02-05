Two arrested on arson charges for campfire in area of Ventura County hit by string of brushfires.

Two men have been arrested on arson charges for a campfire in an area of Ventura County that’s been hit by a string of brush fires in the last month.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office used a drone in an area over the Santa Clara River bottom near Ventura Monday night, which helped spot the fire. It’s near the Olivas Links Gold Course.

Deputies say it was windy enough that embers could have easily spread the fire.

Law enforcement officers have been keeping a close eye on the area, which has had at least three brush fires in the last month. A January 8 blaze claimed the life of a homeless man whose body was found by firefighters putting out the fire.