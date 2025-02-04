Rain! It's going to be around for the next few days on the Central and South Coasts

Rain is going to be the weather story for the next few days for the Tri-Counties.

Storm number one is expected to drop most of its rain on the Central and South Coasts Tuesday night, and Wednesday morning.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could get .75 of an inch to 1.5 inches, with up to 3 inches in the mountains.

Ventura County will get much less rainfall, with .25 to .75 inches in coastal area and the valleys, and up to 1.5 inches in the mountains.

The rainfall amounts are expected to be low enough that they won’t create major issues for Ventura County’s Mountain Fire burn zone, or for the LA wildfire areas.

But, the PCH has been closed again from Malibu to Santa Monica as a precaution.

A second system is expected to reach the region Thursday night and Friday morning, but so far meteorologists say it appears rainfall totals will be much smaller than with the first one.