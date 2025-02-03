The PCH finally reopened between Ventura County and Santa Monica, but....

After being closed for weeks due to the Palisades Fire, the Pacific Coast Highway reopened Monday for people trying to travel between Ventura County and Santa Monica. But,it’s turning out to be a brief reopening.

Caltrans officials say they are closing it down again Tuesday afternoon, because of concern about potential mudslides from the rain expected this week. The hope is to reopen it Friday.

Even when it does reopen, Caltrans officials say motorists may be better off using Highway 101, because there will be major delays on the PCH indefinitely.

PCH is reduced to one lane in each direction, with a 25 mile per hour speed limit between Pacific Palisades and Malibu. The lane closures are necessary to accommodate work on the highway as well as for crews dealing with destroyed, or damaged homes and businesses.