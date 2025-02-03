2025
California Coast News

National 'Day Without An Immigrant' movement comes to the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 3, 2025 at 10:32 PM PST
Nitish Meena
/
Unsplash

Some Tri-Counties businesses closed, some schools reported a larger than normal number of absences, and in some parts of the region people took to the streets with signs.

People participated in the national “Day Without Immigrants” protest Monday to try to illustrate how the undocumented workers and residents are important parts of our communities.

They're upset with President Trump's immigration policies, and worried about deportations.

Some local restaurants, and other businesses closed for the day in support of their workers. Others gave their blessing to workers taking the day off to take part in the demonstrations.

Peaceful protests were reported in several communities in the region, including Oxnard and Fillmore.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
