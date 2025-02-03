National 'Day Without An Immigrant' movement comes to the Tri-Counties

Some Tri-Counties businesses closed, some schools reported a larger than normal number of absences, and in some parts of the region people took to the streets with signs.

People participated in the national “Day Without Immigrants” protest Monday to try to illustrate how the undocumented workers and residents are important parts of our communities.

They're upset with President Trump's immigration policies, and worried about deportations.

Some local restaurants, and other businesses closed for the day in support of their workers. Others gave their blessing to workers taking the day off to take part in the demonstrations.

Peaceful protests were reported in several communities in the region, including Oxnard and Fillmore.

