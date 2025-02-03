2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Man arrested in connection with arson attack on Ventura County supermarket

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 3, 2025 at 4:01 PM PST
Hanna Gibbs
/
Unsplash

No one hurt in incident. But, supermarket suffers $100,000 in damage.

A Ventura County man is facing an arson charge for an early morning fire which damaged a supermarket.

It happened at about 12:30 Monday morning in Fillmore.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies, and Fillmore firefighters were called to the 700 block of Ventura Street by reports of a fire. The fire was quickly knocked down, but not before it caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the store’s generator. No one was hurt.

Investigators determined it was arson. They say they found evidence connecting a Fillmore man to the fire. Several hours later, Jose Gilberto Vasquez was arrested.

Deputies say at the time the 32-year-old man was taken into custody on an arson charge, they found additional evidence linking him to the fire.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsarsonarson fireFillmore
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco