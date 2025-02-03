Man arrested in connection with arson attack on Ventura County supermarket

A Ventura County man is facing an arson charge for an early morning fire which damaged a supermarket.

It happened at about 12:30 Monday morning in Fillmore.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies, and Fillmore firefighters were called to the 700 block of Ventura Street by reports of a fire. The fire was quickly knocked down, but not before it caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the store’s generator. No one was hurt.

Investigators determined it was arson. They say they found evidence connecting a Fillmore man to the fire. Several hours later, Jose Gilberto Vasquez was arrested.

Deputies say at the time the 32-year-old man was taken into custody on an arson charge, they found additional evidence linking him to the fire.