Central Coast man arrested after police say he intentionally had a head-on crash with a patrol unit

Police in a Central Coast city say a man who was driving under the influence intentionally rammed a patrol unit head-on, and they say the whole thing was captured by a dashcam. It happened Sunday night, in Grover Beach.

Grover Beach Police officers were called to a neighborhood by reports of a disturbance. They say a pickup truck had collided with another vehicle.

The pickup evaded one officer, and tried to flee the area. A second patrol unit arriving on the scene activated its lights, to warn the vehicles to stop.

But, investigators say the driver of the pickup truck sped up, and rammed the police unit head-on.

The officer escaped with minor injuries. Steven Tomis was arrested without further incident. The 62-year-old Grover Beach man was arrested for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, and DUI with injury.