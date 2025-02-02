2025
California Coast News

Autopsy pending for body of woman found off Highway 101 in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 2, 2025 at 7:39 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

No word yet on woman's identity.

An autopsy is pending for the body of a woman found off of Highway 101 in Camarillo.

The body was discovered by a Ventura County Air Unit helicopter Friday as part of a missing persons search. The body was in some brush off of Camarillo Springs Road. No signs of foul play were reported.

It’s the same area where an abandoned vehicle was found two weeks ago, but investigators aren’t saying whether they think the two things are connected.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newshighway 101camarillo springs
