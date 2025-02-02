Autopsy pending for body of woman found off Highway 101 in Ventura County

An autopsy is pending for the body of a woman found off of Highway 101 in Camarillo.

The body was discovered by a Ventura County Air Unit helicopter Friday as part of a missing persons search. The body was in some brush off of Camarillo Springs Road. No signs of foul play were reported.

It’s the same area where an abandoned vehicle was found two weeks ago, but investigators aren’t saying whether they think the two things are connected.