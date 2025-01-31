Warning about scam involving callers claiming to be with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office

There's a warning about a new phone scam in Ventura County. A caller claims to be a Sheriff's Office sergeant, and demands payment for a supposed missed jury summons.

The caller tells people they were called by a grand jury, and have to pay $1500 dollars in court fees for the missed appearance. They then tell the victim to make payment using Bitcoin. Several people have been victimized, and due to the nature of cryptocurrency transactions, there's no way to recover the money.

Detectives say beware of anyone claiming to be a government, or law enforcement representative asking for some type of payment. They would never demand cryptocurrency, wire transfers, or mailed cash.

And, they say you should never share personal information with an unverified business, or caller.