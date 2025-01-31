Santa Barbara based nonprofit helping LA County's wildfire victims to benefit from Grammys telecast

The Grammys are this weekend, and a Santa Barbara based relief agency is getting support from the Recording Academy’s broadcast to help Southern California’s wildfire victims.

During the telecast, viewers will be asked to make donations. The money will go to Santa Barbara’s Direct Relief, the Academy’s nonprofit philanthropic arm MusicCares, the California Community Foundation, and the Pasadena Community Foundation.

Direct Relief is known for supply medicine and medical supplies to people impacted by disasters, or conflict around the world.

The nonprofit has been supplying medical resources, protective equipment, and financial support to community health centers working with those affected by the fires.