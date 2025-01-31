2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Santa Barbara based nonprofit helping LA County's wildfire victims to benefit from Grammys telecast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 31, 2025 at 1:50 PM PST
A Direct Relief worker with masks set for distribution to wildfire victims at an aid center set up in the Rose Bowl parking lot in Pasadena.
Mason Poole
/
Direct Relief
A Direct Relief worker with masks set for distribution to wildfire victims at an aid center set up in the Rose Bowl parking lot in Pasadena.

Direct Relief is one of the nonprofits set to get help from appeals for aid being incorporated into Sunday night's telecast.

The Grammys are this weekend, and a Santa Barbara based relief agency is getting support from the Recording Academy’s broadcast to help Southern California’s wildfire victims.

During the telecast, viewers will be asked to make donations. The money will go to Santa Barbara’s Direct Relief, the Academy’s nonprofit philanthropic arm MusicCares, the California Community Foundation, and the Pasadena Community Foundation.

Direct Relief is known for supply medicine and medical supplies to people impacted by disasters, or conflict around the world.

The nonprofit has been supplying medical resources, protective equipment, and financial support to community health centers working with those affected by the fires.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsdirect reliefwildfires
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco