All five "Best Director" Oscar nominees set to appear at the Santa Barbara Film Festival

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is five for five in its efforts to get the Academy Award nominees for "Best Director" to the 2025 event.

Bradley Corbet, who directed The Brutalist, Coralie Fargeat, who helmed The Substance, Jacques Audiard, who was behind Emilia Perez, James Mangold, who did A Complete Unknown, and Sean Baker, who directed Anora are sharing the Outsanding Director of the Year Award.

It will be presented February 10 at the Arlington Theater.