2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

All five "Best Director" Oscar nominees set to appear at the Santa Barbara Film Festival

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 31, 2025 at 12:38 PM PST
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has all five Best Director nominees set to appear in person at a February 10 event.
SBIFF
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has all five Best Director nominees set to appear in person at a February 10 event.

They are sharing the festival's Outstanding Directors of the Year Award February 10 at the Arlington Theater.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is five for five in its efforts to get the Academy Award nominees for "Best Director" to the 2025 event.

Bradley Corbet, who directed The Brutalist, Coralie Fargeat, who helmed The Substance, Jacques Audiard, who was behind Emilia Perez, James Mangold, who did A Complete Unknown, and Sean Baker, who directed Anora are sharing the Outsanding Director of the Year Award.

It will be presented February 10 at the Arlington Theater.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newssbiffsanta barbara international film festival
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco