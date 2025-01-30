2025
California Coast News

Academy Award nominated actress Demi Moore's career to be celebrated in Santa Barbara retrospective

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 30, 2025 at 10:54 AM PST
Actress Demi Moore's career will be celebrated with a retrospective at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
SBIFF
An in-person appearance and three screenings added to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's lineup.

Academy Award nominated actress Demi Moore has been added to the lineup for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, with a retrospective including three of her films and an in-person appearance.

Moore won a Golden Globe and has been nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for the feature film The Substance.

The retrospective will include screenings of The Substance, Indecent Proposal, and Ghost. The Substance will be shown on February 9 at Santa Barbara's Arlington Theater. The 2 p.m. screening is free, and Moore will be on hand for a question and answer session following the screening.

Moore's career spans more than four decades, with movies like St. Elmo's Fire, A Few Good Men, and G.I Jane.

