California Coast News

Light plane crashes in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 29, 2025 at 2:59 PM PST
A light plane crashed in the Goleta area Wednesday afternoon.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office photo
A light plane crashed in the Goleta area Wednesday afternoon.

Al least two injuries reported.

First responders are on the scene of a light plane crash in Santa Barbara County.

It was reported just after 2:15 Wednesday afternoon in the Goleta area, off of Highway 101 near Los Carneros Road. Santa Barbara County firefighters say it started a small brush fire, which was quickly knocked down. Smoke was visbile from the highway.

There's no word yet on how amny people were on board the aircraft.

It's unclear if the plane might have been just taking off or landing from Santa Barbara Airport, which is about two miles away from the crash scene.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
