Light plane crashes in Santa Barbara County

First responders are on the scene of a light plane crash in Santa Barbara County.

It was reported just after 2:15 Wednesday afternoon in the Goleta area, off of Highway 101 near Los Carneros Road. Santa Barbara County firefighters say it started a small brush fire, which was quickly knocked down. Smoke was visbile from the highway.

There's no word yet on how amny people were on board the aircraft.

It's unclear if the plane might have been just taking off or landing from Santa Barbara Airport, which is about two miles away from the crash scene.