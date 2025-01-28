Simi Valley fills vacancy created by death of mayor

Following the death of its mayor, the Simi Valley City Council has appointed a successor.

Mayor Pro Tem Dee Dee Cavanaugh will fill the post left vacant by the death of Fred Thomas. He passed away last week.

Cavanagh has been on the City Council since 2016 and has been Mayor Pro Tem multiple times. She’s involved in a number of civic groups, and is an executive in the banking industry.

Cavanaugh’s appointment as mayor leaves a vacancy for her District 1 seat. The council decided it will appoint a replacement. It’s going to accept applications. People interested in the seat must live in the district and have been registered to vote in last November’s election.

