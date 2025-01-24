Santa Barbara-based nonprofit distributing emergency supplies to Southern California fire victims

A Santa Barbara-based nonprofit known for providing aid to the victims of conflict, and disaster around the world has been stepping up to help some of Southern California’s wildfire victims.

ShelterBox traditionally works in places like Morocco, Somalia, and Ukraine, but in recent weeks it’s been helping fire victims in Southern California.

"It's quite different, but a lot of times the basic needs remain the same, whether it's in Palestine, or the Palisades, or Altadena," said Kerri Murray, who is President of ShelterBox USA.

"There are people still living in the backs of their burned-out homes...people sleeping in cars," said Murray,

Murray was part of a ShelterBox team providing aid to victims of the Eaton Fire. She talked about some of the essentials they've been distributing.

"Basic things like solar lights, because there was no power. Also things like high thermal blankets, hygiene kits...basics to meet people in the moment that they're in."

Murray said the massive scale of the devastation means the need for help will be a long one.

