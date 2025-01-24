Rock for first responders: Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins among performers at Santa Barbara benefit

Some well known rock musicians with ties to the Tri-Counties are going to perform in a benefit concert to support first responders in Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles Counties.

Plans have been announced for a concert which will benefit first responders and a non-profit relief group.

"We're going to be doing an event called 'Rock The First Responders'...it's a concert in Santa Barbara, and it's going to benefit Direct Relief, and the first responders of Los Angeles and Santa Barbara Counties," said Richard

Weston-Smith, the Co-Founder and COO of One805.

It's the nonprofit group staging the concert. One805 has done a number of events to support Santa Barbara County’s first responders since the Thomas Fire, raising millions to help. He says they have a strong lineup for March 8 concert.

"Hootie And The Blowfish are going to be headlining it," said Weston-Smith. "Michael McDonald, with Kenny Loggins, and Glen Phillips, and Toad The Wet Sprocket." He said they expect the lineup to grow as the concert approaches.

Some of the money will go to mental health services for first responders. One805 has helped pay for free, confidential mental health services for firefighters in Santa Barbara County for the past few years.

A venue hasn’t been announced yet for the March concert. You stay up to date on when tickets will go on sale through the ONE805 website.