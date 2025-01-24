2025
Early morning show in the sky! SpaceX launches communications satellites from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 24, 2025 at 12:20 PM PST
It's the second SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base this week.

Early risers in the Tri-Counties saw a major show in the sky Friday morning.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying 23 communications satellites into orbit. Clear skies made the 6:07 a.m. launch visible throughout much of the region.

It was the second SpaceX flight this week from the base. It was also the 23rd flight for the reusable first stage booster, which landed on a barge off the West Coast.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
