Early morning show in the sky! SpaceX launches communications satellites from the Central Coast

Early risers in the Tri-Counties saw a major show in the sky Friday morning.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying 23 communications satellites into orbit. Clear skies made the 6:07 a.m. launch visible throughout much of the region.

It was the second SpaceX flight this week from the base. It was also the 23rd flight for the reusable first stage booster, which landed on a barge off the West Coast.