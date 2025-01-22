LA County wildfire creates smoke issues in Ventura County: Oxnard, Ventura, Moorpark Colleges closed

LA County’s Hughes Fire has created some major air quality concerns for Ventura County.

The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District has issued an air quality alert, with so much of the wildfire’s smoke moving west into the county.

Oxnard, Moorpark and Ventura Colleges closed Wednesday afternoon due to the smoke.

The county’s air is being classified as “unhealthy.” People are being urged not to take part in strenuous outdoor activities, to close windows and doors, and to stay inside as much as possible.

If you have to work outside, you’re being urged to wear an N-95 mask. Depending with what happens with the wind, the smoke conditions could get worse, or improve rapidly.

Santa Barbara County's air quality has been unaffected so far by the fire.

