2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

LA County wildfire creates smoke issues in Ventura County: Oxnard, Ventura, Moorpark Colleges closed

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 22, 2025 at 4:00 PM PST
Smoke from LA County's Hughes Fire Wednesday afternoon as seen from Thousand Oaks.
Smoke from LA County's Hughes Fire Wednesday afternoon as seen from Thousand Oaks.

Ventura County's air quality at the "unhealthful" level Wednesday afternoon.

LA County’s Hughes Fire has created some major air quality concerns for Ventura County.

The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District has issued an air quality alert, with so much of the wildfire’s smoke moving west into the county.

Oxnard, Moorpark and Ventura Colleges closed Wednesday afternoon due to the smoke.

The county’s air is being classified as “unhealthy.” People are being urged not to take part in strenuous outdoor activities, to close windows and doors, and to stay inside as much as possible.

If you have to work outside, you’re being urged to wear an N-95 mask. Depending with what happens with the wind, the smoke conditions could get worse, or improve rapidly.

Santa Barbara County's air quality has been unaffected so far by the fire.
Tags
santa paulacal coast newscalifornia coast newswildfiresfire smoke
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco