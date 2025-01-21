Simi Valley's mayor passes away

The mayor of a Ventura County community who was well known for his public service efforts has died. Simi Valley officials say Mayor Fred Thomas passed away in his sleep early Tuesday morning.

Thomas lived in the city for more than three decades, and was a businessman who had a direct mail marketing company and a commercial printing company.

He was involved in a number of community projects, like the Simi Valley Police Foundation, and the Boys & Girls Club.

Thomas was first elected as mayor in 2022, and the re-elected to a second term last November. He received 71% of the vote. There’s no word on the cause of death. Thomas was 67 years old.

