California Coast News

Three wounded in attack at Ventura County bar

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 20, 2025 at 3:55 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

The suspected gunman is arrested.

Three people are recovering after being shot at a bar in Oxnard.

It happened at around 2 Monday morning, on the 2600 block of North Oxnard Boulevard. An Oxnard Police officer happened to be on the scene watching people leave a sports bar when he heard gunfire.

The officer found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds to the arm, and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Fortunately, none of the wounds were life threatening.

A car was spotted fleeing the scene. A short time later, a Ventura County Sheriff's deputy stopped a car in Camarillo. The female driver was arrested on a DUI charge. The passenger was questioned, and later arrested on assault with a deadly weapon charges for the attacks. He's being identified as Oscar Eulloque of Camarillo.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
