Three wounded in attack at Ventura County bar

Three people are recovering after being shot at a bar in Oxnard.

It happened at around 2 Monday morning, on the 2600 block of North Oxnard Boulevard. An Oxnard Police officer happened to be on the scene watching people leave a sports bar when he heard gunfire.

The officer found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds to the arm, and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Fortunately, none of the wounds were life threatening.

A car was spotted fleeing the scene. A short time later, a Ventura County Sheriff's deputy stopped a car in Camarillo. The female driver was arrested on a DUI charge. The passenger was questioned, and later arrested on assault with a deadly weapon charges for the attacks. He's being identified as Oscar Eulloque of Camarillo.

