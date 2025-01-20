Former President Joe Biden, Jill Biden arrive in Santa Barbara County for post White House vacation
The Bidens are expected to spend several days in the Santa Ynez Valley as they did last summer.
Monday morning, he was President of the United States. Now, he's a man on vacation in Santa Barbara County.
Joe Biden, and his wife Jill are in Santa Barbara County after taking part in Monday's inaugural ceremonies for Donald Trump.
The Bidens flew from Washington, D.C. to Vandenberg Space Force Base. They're expected to spend the next few days at the ranch of a friend in the Santa Ynez Valley.