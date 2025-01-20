2025
Former President Joe Biden, Jill Biden arrive in Santa Barbara County for post White House vacation

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 20, 2025 at 8:27 PM PST
Vandenberg Space Force officials welcome Joe and Jill Biden to Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday afternoon.
Vandenberg Space Force Base
Vandenberg Space Force officials welcome Joe and Jill Biden to Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday afternoon.

The Bidens are expected to spend several days in the Santa Ynez Valley as they did last summer.

Monday morning, he was President of the United States. Now, he's a man on vacation in Santa Barbara County.

Joe Biden, and his wife Jill are in Santa Barbara County after taking part in Monday's inaugural ceremonies for Donald Trump.

The Bidens flew from Washington, D.C. to Vandenberg Space Force Base. They're expected to spend the next few days at the ranch of a friend in the Santa Ynez Valley.
