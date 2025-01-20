Former President Joe Biden and Jill Biden set to once again vacation in Santa Ynez Valley

With their four years in the White House officially over, former President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are going to once again vacation in Santa Barbara County.

They are staying at a Santa Ynez Valley ranch of a friend. There's no word on how long they will stay.

The Bidens vacationed in the Valley last summer, flying there after the President spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

The vacation comes after the Bidens took part in President Trump's inaugural ceremonies Monday.

After the main ceremony, they took part in a tradition flying in a Marine helicopter over Washington, D.C. for a final look at the capital.