Driver of car dies, person in nearby home injured in Port Hueneme crash

A man is dead, and a person in a nearby home was injured following a car crash in Ventura County.

It happened at around 12:30 Saturday morning, on the 200 block of West Hemlock Street.

Port Hueneme Police say their preliminary investigation shows the car may have been speeding, and it went out of control and hit a tree in the yard of a home.

The 18-year-old Oxnard man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released. The crash sent debris flying, injuring a person in the house. It was reported to be a minor injury.