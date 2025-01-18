2025
California Coast News

Driver of car dies, person in nearby home injured in Port Hueneme crash

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 18, 2025 at 1:32 PM PST
Police say car may have been speeding when driver lost control, and hit tree.

A man is dead, and a person in a nearby home was injured following a car crash in Ventura County.

It happened at around 12:30 Saturday morning, on the 200 block of West Hemlock Street.

Port Hueneme Police say their preliminary investigation shows the car may have been speeding, and it went out of control and hit a tree in the yard of a home.

The 18-year-old Oxnard man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released. The crash sent debris flying, injuring a person in the house. It was reported to be a minor injury.
