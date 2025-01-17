Up, up and away: Central Coast airport has busiest year in its history
SLO County Airport has a record breaking 2024, with passenger travel up 13% from 2023.
2024 was a spectacular year for a Central Coast airport.
The SLO County Airport was the busiest it’s ever been in its history. It had just over 746,000 passengers last year. That’s a huge spike from 2023, climbing 13% since 2023.
Travel was up 34% in June from the year before, but the busiest month of the years for total number of passengers was October.
The SLO Airport is served by Alaska, American, and United Airlines.