2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Up, up and away: Central Coast airport has busiest year in its history

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 17, 2025 at 10:28 AM PST
San Luis Obispo County's Airport had 746,000 travelers last year, the biggest passenger count in its history.
/
SLO County Airport

SLO County Airport has a record breaking 2024, with passenger travel up 13% from 2023.

2024 was a spectacular year for a Central Coast airport.

The SLO County Airport was the busiest it’s ever been in its history. It had just over 746,000 passengers last year. That’s a huge spike from 2023, climbing 13% since 2023.

Travel was up 34% in June from the year before, but the busiest month of the years for total number of passengers was October.

The SLO Airport is served by Alaska, American, and United Airlines.
Tags
cal coast newssloslo airportcalifornia coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco