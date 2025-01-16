Metrolink tweaking train service between Ventura County and Los Angeles

Metrolink is making some changes to its service to Ventura County to try to improve on-time service and ease in making connections.

Starting next week, its early morning trains from the county to LA’s Union Station will leave a bit earlier. Its 4:20, 4:47, and 5:47 trains will all leave four minutes earlier. Those are trains 100, 102, and 104.

They’re not big time differences, but if you use the trains and are used to cutting it close, you’ll need to adjust your arrival time at the station.

In addition, there’s a slight adjustment in a westbound train returning to Ventura County. Train 129 will still leave Union Station at 5:30 p.m., but thanks to some minor changes, it will actually arrive at the Ventura East station a few minutes earlier.

All of the changes begin January 27.

