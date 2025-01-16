2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Metrolink tweaking train service between Ventura County and Los Angeles

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 16, 2025 at 1:17 PM PST
Metrolink

Three morning trains and one evening train will be affected. The changes are minor, but will affect some departure and arrival times.

Metrolink is making some changes to its service to Ventura County to try to improve on-time service and ease in making connections.

Starting next week, its early morning trains from the county to LA’s Union Station will leave a bit earlier. Its 4:20, 4:47, and 5:47 trains will all leave four minutes earlier. Those are trains 100, 102, and 104.

They’re not big time differences, but if you use the trains and are used to cutting it close, you’ll need to adjust your arrival time at the station.

In addition, there’s a slight adjustment in a westbound train returning to Ventura County. Train 129 will still leave Union Station at 5:30 p.m., but thanks to some minor changes, it will actually arrive at the Ventura East station a few minutes earlier.

All of the changes begin January 27.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsmetrolinkcommuter railcommuter train
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco