Want a free new water heater? South Coast city offering to replace gas heaters with electric ones

A South Coast city is trying to reduce pollution by giving out rebates to those who replace gas water heaters with electric heaters.

The City of Santa Barbara is offering up to $3500 to those who switch from gas to electric. Those who are qualified can receive up to $4000 for associated electrical work, like wiring and panel upgrades.

The city's Home Electrification Accelerator Program also includes streamlined permitting for the work and a waiving of permit fees.

Rebate applications are open from now through June 30th, or until all of the program's funds are exhausted. Here is a link to information on the program.