New website highlights resources for Southern California fire victims displaced to the Conejo Valley
It lists everything from places you can stay to where to get a free shower.
While the Southern California wildfires haven’t directly burned into the Tri-Counties, thousands of people who’ve lost homes or have been evacuated have taken refuge here.
The Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce has created a one-stop website to help.
It lists everything from hotels and motels in the region, to nonprofits and businesses offering support like a place to take a shower or free clothing.
You can find a link to the information HERE.