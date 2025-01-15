2025
California Coast News

New website highlights resources for Southern California fire victims displaced to the Conejo Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 15, 2025 at 12:56 PM PST
Evacuations from a wildfire in Pacific Palisades have resulted in a total closure of the PCH between Malibu and Santa Monica.
ALERT Camera Network

It lists everything from places you can stay to where to get a free shower.

While the Southern California wildfires haven’t directly burned into the Tri-Counties, thousands of people who’ve lost homes or have been evacuated have taken refuge here.

The Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce has created a one-stop website to help.

It lists everything from hotels and motels in the region, to nonprofits and businesses offering support like a place to take a shower or free clothing.

You can find a link to the information HERE.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
