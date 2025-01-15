2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Crash which injured six on Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf ruled accidental

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 15, 2025 at 10:42 AM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Police say van's driver apparently suffered medical emergency.

Police now say an incident on Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf in which a delivery van careened out of control, hitting cars and pedestrians, was accidental.

Investigators say the driver of the van suffered a medical issue. The van hit 10 vehicles and two pedestrians. Six people were taken to the hospital with mild to moderate injuries.

None of the injuries from Saturday’s accident were reported to be life threatening.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newscity of santa barbarastearns wharf
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco