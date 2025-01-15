Crash which injured six on Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf ruled accidental
Police say van's driver apparently suffered medical emergency.
Police now say an incident on Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf in which a delivery van careened out of control, hitting cars and pedestrians, was accidental.
Investigators say the driver of the van suffered a medical issue. The van hit 10 vehicles and two pedestrians. Six people were taken to the hospital with mild to moderate injuries.
None of the injuries from Saturday’s accident were reported to be life threatening.