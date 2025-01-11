The light are back on (mostly) in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties

Most of what had been more than 50,000 precautionary Public Safety Power Shutoffs in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties have been dropped as of Saturday afternoon, but a new round could be coming.

About 1400 customers in Ventura County, and 800 in Santa Barbara County are still in the dark as of 1:15 Saturday afternoon.

But, 60,000 customers in Ventura County have been told they could be impacted by a new round of blackouts, and around 5,000 in Santa Barbara County have been notified to be ready for shutdowns.

The notifications come with another significant wind event expected for parts of the region early next week.

