Starflyer 59 reimagines three decades of music as lullabies

There is a lot of serious and, at times, pretty scary news out there in the world right now. And in moments like this, it is good to turn to our favorite music to calm our nerves. One rock band has taken things one step further: Starflyer 59 reimagined three decades' worth of its own songs as lullabies.

Starflyer 59 has basically been one person for the last three decades: Jason Martin. Initially, when he started the band, the idea was to marry dreamy melodies with heavy guitar riffs, and you'd get a shoegaze classic like " Hazel Would ," originally released in 1994. This new album, Déjame Dormir, strips away layers of distortion and feedback for something soft and sleepy.

In this conversation, NPR Music producer Lars Gotrich guides host Scott Detrow through the gentle waves of Déjame Dormir, what makes the album different from other lullaby collections and the self-reflection that led Martin to reconsider his catalog.

