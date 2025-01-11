2025
Progress! Containment of wildfire near Ventura/Los Angeles County line up to 80%

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 11, 2025 at 1:05 PM PST
The view of the Kenneth Fire from a Ventura County Air Unit helicopter Thursday night.
Ventura County Air Unit
/
Ventura County Fire Department
The view of the Kenneth Fire from a Ventura County Air Unit helicopter Thursday night.

Blaze stands at just over 1,000 acres burned.

Firefighters now say they have 80% of a wildfire burning near the Ventura/Los Angeles County line.

The Kenneth Fire started Thursday afternoon off as trailhead in the West Hills area. It prompted a number of evacuations in the west end of the San Fernando Valley.

A warning was issued for the east end of the Conejo Valley, but no evacuations were needed. The fire never crossed over the mountains into the Agoura Hills.

Firefighters aided by aircraft stopped the growth of the fire in about four hours. No homes were lost.

As of 1 p.m. Saturday, it had burned just over a thousand acres of land.
