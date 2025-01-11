2025
California Coast News

Man arrested on arson charge after fire started near school in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 11, 2025 at 2:07 PM PST
Port Hueneme Police say they arrested a man who started a fire near an elementary school Saturday morning.
Port Hueneme Police Department
Port Hueneme Police say fire was quickly stopped before it caused damage.

Police say they arrested a man who started a fire near a Ventura County elementary school.

It happened at about 6:30 Saturday morning, in Port Hueneme. Police and Ventura County firefighters were called to Parkview Elementary School, on the 1400 block of North 6th Place, where some bushes were on fire.

Officers say the man believed to be responsible fled the scene.

Israel Silva Castro was caught, and arrested a few blocks away. The 38-year-old Oxnard man was arrested on an arson charge.

A bystander helped stop the spread of the small fire, and firefighters quickly put it out. No damage was reported.
