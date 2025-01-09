Widespread Public Safety Power Service outages related to fires, fire danger continue in Ventura County

The continuing wildfire threat in the Tri-Counties is impacting tens of thousands of Southern California Edison customers in the region, who have been hit by precautionary blackouts.

As of 12:45 p.m. Thursday, more than 45,000 Southern California Edison customers in Ventura County are experiencing Public Safety Power Outages. About 60 in Santa Barbara County are impacted.

More than 81,000 other customers in Ventura County have been notified they could be hit by blackouts. Just under 9,000 in Santa Barbara County have been told they are on the standby list.

The precautionary blackouts are intended to prevent accidental wildfire starts from live power lines being knocked down during high wind events.