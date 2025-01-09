2025
California Coast News

Military planes flying out of Ventura County will join the Southern California firefight

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 9, 2025 at 7:45 PM PST
Some Air National Guard teams from Nevada and Wyoming are in Ventura County to work on their airborne firefighting skills, in a training event to prepare them for peak wildfire season.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Modified C-130 tankers flying out of the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station are joining the fight against Southern California's wildfires.

C-130 transports with modular firefighting units will help with the aerial attack.

Hundreds of firefighters from the Tri-Counties have been helping in the Southern California firefight. Now, the military is joining the battle.

At a presidential news conference, Defense Department officials announced that some military planes will join the firefight.

The Channel Islands Air National Guard Station at Port Hueneme is being activated. It will add modular tanks to two of its C-130 transports for water and firefighting chemical drops.

Officials say six more planes from other bases are coming to Ventura County to aid in the effort.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
