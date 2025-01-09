Military planes flying out of Ventura County will join the Southern California firefight

Hundreds of firefighters from the Tri-Counties have been helping in the Southern California firefight. Now, the military is joining the battle.

At a presidential news conference, Defense Department officials announced that some military planes will join the firefight.

The Channel Islands Air National Guard Station at Port Hueneme is being activated. It will add modular tanks to two of its C-130 transports for water and firefighting chemical drops.

Officials say six more planes from other bases are coming to Ventura County to aid in the effort.