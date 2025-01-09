Man with four prior DUI convictions headed to prison for DUI crash which killed passenger in Oxnard
Driver gets 15 year state prison sentence for 2021 crash, which also seriously injured two other passengers.
A man with four prior DUI convictions has been sentenced to state prison for a DUI crash which killed one passenger, and seriously injured two others in Ventura County.
Prosecutors say Nathaniel Wills of Los Angeles was speeding when he lost control of a vehicle, and hit a tree stump in Oxnard. One of his passengers died at the scene, and two others suffered major injuries in the January, 2021 crash.
Last November, Willis pled guilty to a gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated charge, and two other DUI-related counts.
Willis has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison.