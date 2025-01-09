Man with four prior DUI convictions headed to prison for DUI crash which killed passenger in Oxnard

A man with four prior DUI convictions has been sentenced to state prison for a DUI crash which killed one passenger, and seriously injured two others in Ventura County.

Prosecutors say Nathaniel Wills of Los Angeles was speeding when he lost control of a vehicle, and hit a tree stump in Oxnard. One of his passengers died at the scene, and two others suffered major injuries in the January, 2021 crash.

Last November, Willis pled guilty to a gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated charge, and two other DUI-related counts.

Willis has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison.