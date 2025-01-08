2025
California Coast News

Ventura County firefighters mopping up brush fire on outskirts of Simi Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 8, 2025 at 3:24 PM PST
Ventura County firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire on the west end of Simi Valley, off of Madera Road in the areas of the Simi Valley Landfill.
ALERT Camera Network
ALERT Camera Network

Blaze reported off of Madera Road, near the Simi Valley Landfill.

Ventura County firefighters are mopping up a small brush fire in Simi Valley.

The blaze was reported just before 3 Wednesday afternoon off of Madera Road. It’s in the vicinity of the Simi Valley Landfill, just north of Highway 118. It burned an estimated three to five acres of brush, at one point sending clouds of smoke over the highway.

No homes were threatened.

More than 100 firefighters aided by helicopter water drops battled the blaze. They stopped its growth in less than an hour.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
