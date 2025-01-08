Ventura County firefighters mopping up brush fire on outskirts of Simi Valley

Ventura County firefighters are mopping up a small brush fire in Simi Valley.

The blaze was reported just before 3 Wednesday afternoon off of Madera Road. It’s in the vicinity of the Simi Valley Landfill, just north of Highway 118. It burned an estimated three to five acres of brush, at one point sending clouds of smoke over the highway.

No homes were threatened.

More than 100 firefighters aided by helicopter water drops battled the blaze. They stopped its growth in less than an hour.