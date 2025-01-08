2025
California Coast News

Program to remove Ventura County's Mountain Fire debris gets base to help those impacted by blaze

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 8, 2025 at 1:16 PM PST
One of the homes destroyed by Ventura County's Mountain Fire.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One of the homes destroyed by Ventura County's Mountain Fire.

Former Ventura County Fire Department Headquarters at Camarillo Airport focus of County-led debris removal project.

Ventura County has opened a debris removal operations center for property owners who’ve had their homes, or other structures destroyed, or damaged by the Mountain Fire.

The center is the main hub for people who have signed up for the county-led debris removal program.

It’s located at the former Ventura County Fire Department headquarters building at Camarillo Airport. It's open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturdays.

Staff members can help people with the paperwork for the program, and provide information and updates about the removal process.

Property owners who want to take part in the program, but haven’t signed up yet must do it by Monday. That’s the deadline to participate in the program. The debris removal is a specialized process, because of the toxic wastes involved. Some 370 structures were destroyed or damaged by the November 6 fire.

 
