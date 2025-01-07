Extreme wildfire conditions in forecast for parts of Ventura, Los Angeles County

What’s being called a strong and dangerous wind storm is creating extreme wildfire conditions for parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

For the third time in three months, the National Weather Service has issued a rare Red Flag Warning for especially dangerous wildfire conditions.

We’ve already seen one major fire develop, with the Pacific Palisades fire which has destroyed homes and forced more than 30,000 evacuations in Los Angeles County.

The strongest wind is expected Tuesday and into Wednesday morning with the potential for gusts topping 80 miles an hour. The focus of the extreme wind is expected to be on eastern Ventura County and Western Los Angeles County.

There are Red Flag Warnings for much of Ventura and LA Counties, as well as southern Santa Barbara County’s Santa Ynez Mountains.

More than 90,000 Southern California Edison customers in Ventura County, and 4,000 in Santa Barbara County have been notified they could face public safety power shutoffs.

The wind is expected to start to ease Wednesday night, but will be a concern into Thursday.