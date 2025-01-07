Detectives trying to unravel what led to murder at Ventura County hotel
Detectives say man called 911 and reported he had killed his girlfriend and was feeling suicidal. He was arrested without incident.
Detectives say they are trying to figure out what led to a murder in a Conejo Valley hotel.
A 911 dispatcher received a call around 11 Monday night from a man who said he had just killed his girlfriend in a Newbury Park hotel room and was feeling suicidal.
Ventura County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find the man in the room, along with the body of his 24-year-old girlfriend. He was taken into custody without incident and was arrested on a murder charge.
There's no word on how she died. Their names haven't been released yet.