Detectives trying to unravel what led to murder at Ventura County hotel

Detectives say they are trying to figure out what led to a murder in a Conejo Valley hotel.

A 911 dispatcher received a call around 11 Monday night from a man who said he had just killed his girlfriend in a Newbury Park hotel room and was feeling suicidal.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find the man in the room, along with the body of his 24-year-old girlfriend. He was taken into custody without incident and was arrested on a murder charge.

There's no word on how she died. Their names haven't been released yet.