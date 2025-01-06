Small earthquake rattles parts of Santa Barbara County

A small earthquake rattled parts of Santa Barbara County.

The magnitude 2.9 quake occurred at 12:22 Monday afternoon.

The epicenter was in the Santa Barbara Channel, about 11 miles southwest of Santa Barbara.

No damage was reported. Some people in the Montecito, Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Isla Vista areas reported feeling it. But, it was apparently local in nature, with no reports of it being noticed in areas further away like Lompoc, or Ventura.