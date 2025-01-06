2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Small earthquake rattles parts of Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 6, 2025 at 2:32 PM PST
A small earthquake rattled part of Santa Barbara County Monday afternoon.
USGS
A small earthquake rattled part of Santa Barbara County Monday afternoon.

Magnitude 2.9 quake happened at 12:22 p.m. Monday.

A small earthquake rattled parts of Santa Barbara County.

The magnitude 2.9 quake occurred at 12:22 Monday afternoon.

The epicenter was in the Santa Barbara Channel, about 11 miles southwest of Santa Barbara.

No damage was reported. Some people in the Montecito, Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Isla Vista areas reported feeling it. But, it was apparently local in nature, with no reports of it being noticed in areas further away like Lompoc, or Ventura.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsearthquaketemblorsanta barbara channel
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco