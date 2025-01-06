Longtime Ventura County judge retires
Judge Henry Walsh steps down after more than 26 years on the bench.
A judge who’s been presiding over cases in the Tri-Counties for more than a quarter of a century has retired.
Ventura County Superior Court Judge Henry Walsh stepped down this week.
He handled civil trials and family law, and has been honored as the Ventura County Trail Lawyers Judge of the Year.
Walsh was an attorney for eight years before being appointed to the bench by California Governor Pete Wilson in 1998.