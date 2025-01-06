2025
California Coast News

Longtime Ventura County judge retires

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 6, 2025 at 12:03 PM PST
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Judge Henry Walsh steps down after more than 26 years on the bench.

A judge who’s been presiding over cases in the Tri-Counties for more than a quarter of a century has retired.

Ventura County Superior Court Judge Henry Walsh stepped down this week.

He handled civil trials and family law, and has been honored as the Ventura County Trail Lawyers Judge of the Year.

Walsh was an attorney for eight years before being appointed to the bench by California Governor Pete Wilson in 1998.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
